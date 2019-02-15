Victim shoots burglary suspect in Los Osos

February 15, 2019

A man was shot early Friday morning while allegedly attempting to break into a home in Los Osos. [Cal Coast Times]

At about 2:45 a.m., a resident in the home noticed the man attempting to break into his home and shot at the suspect. San Luis Obispo County Sheriff deputies arrived to find the suspect suffering from a gunshot wound.

Medical personnel transported the suspect to a local hospital where he is being treated for his injuries.

Investigators are collecting evidence and interviewing witnesses. No further information is available at this time.

Loading...