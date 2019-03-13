Claim details alleged rape by Paso Robles police officer

March 13, 2019

By KAREN VELIE

A woman who was allegedly raped by a Paso Robles police officer filed a claim against the city last month, saying city employees were negligent in the supervision of former officer Sean Christopher McGuire, and in preventing the sexual assault. [Cal Coast Times]

The 6-page claim is asking for damages in excess of $25,000. If the city rejects the claim, the woman can then file a lawsuit.

The claim was filed more than four months after the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office elected not to charge McGuire for sexual assault while on the job even though his DNA was found at the alleged victim’s home. While sheriff investigators wanted McGuire prosecuted for sexual assault, prosecutors determined the sexual acts could have been consensual.

On Dec.19, 2017, the woman called 911 to report she had been assaulted by her boyfriend. McGuire was one of the officers routed to the woman’s house to give assistance. While the other officers left following the arrest of the victim’s boyfriend, McGuire stayed behind.

According to the claim, McGuire then ordered the woman to hug him until he told her to let go.

“After five minutes, McGuire grabbed Claimant’s hand and placed it on his firearm,” the claim says. “He then grabbed her left hand and placed it on his erect penis.

“McGuire asked which gun Claimant preferred and she responded with his firearm. McGuire then insisted Claimant tell him what she would do with his ‘big cock,’ ” the claim says.

The woman asked McGuire to leave, but he said it was not safe because officers had damaged the front door when they forced their way in, according to the claim. McGuire eventually left.

A few days later, McGuire stopped by the victim’s house wearing civilian clothes. He said he was on his way to work and was conducting a welfare check, according to the claim.

McGuire then asked the claimant to go to her garage so they could talk privately, as her children were home. Inside the garage, the claim says McGuire tried to get the woman to perform oral sex. After she refused, McGuire allegedly bent her over a platform, pulled her pants down, and raped her.

On another occasion, McGuire asked the woman if she had told others what had happened, and then unsuccessfully attempting to force her to perform oral sex on him.

On May 9, 2018, Chief Ty Lewis placed McGuire on paid administrative leave while the sheriff’s department investigated the sexual assault allegations. Five months later, McGuire resigned and left the area.

The claim says that city employees knew or should have know about McGuire’s criminal conduct and that the city failed in its duty of care to the woman.

Loading...