SLO County Republican Party responds to Mueller’s report

March 31, 2019

Opinion by SLO County Republican Party

Following the vindication of President Trump and his administration via Attorney General William Barr’s summary of Special Counsel Mueller’s Report regarding the Russia conspiracy hoax, now is the time to reach out to Democrat friends, family, neighbors, and co-workers and politely invite them to defect the Democratic Party and re-register as Republicans. Likewise, independents are invited to join us also.

All can register online.

The Democratic Party leadership insulted the intelligence of the entire world, especially its own supporters, and now is the time to show good faith to our Democrat friends who were misled by party bosses and fake news.

Democrats’ and media organizations’ two year-long effort to peddle the narrative of Trump collusion with Russia during the 2016 Presidential election was revealed to be merit less. Unfortunately, their efforts to hang on to the Russian collusion fiction, which has damaged America and poisoned our national political atmosphere, continue.

Common sense Democrats and independents are tired and distressed by the resolve of these same people to continue their bogus warfare against our elected government leadership.

The Republican Party of San Luis Obispo County is seizing this opportunity to press our advantages and win elections in 2020. It stands for unity of all Americans as we work to resolve issues such as a strong economy, immigration, public safety and many more.

The Republican Party of San Luis Obispo County is working to build a future for America that offers the opportunity for peace and prosperity, and guarantees individual liberty and justice for all.

