SLO County Republican Party responds to Mueller’s report

March 31, 2019

Robert Mueller

Opinion by SLO County Republican Party

Following the vindication of President Trump and his administration via Attorney General William Barr’s summary of Special Counsel Mueller’s Report regarding the Russia conspiracy hoax, now is the time to reach out to Democrat friends, family, neighbors, and co-workers and politely invite them to defect the Democratic Party and re-register as Republicans. Likewise, independents are invited to join us also.

All can register online.

The Democratic Party leadership insulted the intelligence of the entire world, especially its own supporters, and now is the time to show good faith to our Democrat friends who were misled by party bosses and fake news.

Democrats’ and media organizations’ two year-long effort to peddle the narrative of Trump collusion with Russia during the 2016 Presidential election was revealed to be merit less. Unfortunately, their efforts to hang on to the Russian collusion fiction, which has damaged America and poisoned our national political atmosphere, continue.

Common sense Democrats and independents are tired and distressed by the resolve of these same people to continue their bogus warfare against our elected government leadership.

The Republican Party of San Luis Obispo County is seizing this opportunity to press our advantages and win elections in 2020. It stands for unity of all Americans as we work to resolve issues such as a strong economy, immigration, public safety and many more.

The Republican Party of San Luis Obispo County is working to build a future for America that offers the opportunity for peace and prosperity, and guarantees individual liberty and justice for all.


esteroboy

If Attorney General Barr is planning to give Congress a redacted version of the Mueller Report, two questions come to mind. If even Congress is not given a complete report, will anyone? If no one is given a complete report, why was one written?


04/01/2019 1:25 am
mercut1469

Um, wasn’t the Mueller probe instigated by Republicans, namely Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, a Trump appointee. And, if I remember correctly, Trump and Republicans controlled not only the justice department but also both houses of Congress when the Special Counsel went to work. To blame over 100 meetings between minions of the Trump campaign and Russian intelligence on Democrats is simply fake news. The meeting between Donald Trump Jr. and representatives of the Russian government to find “dirt” on Hillary Clinton was also not a Democratic Party conspiracy–it really happened. And, it also wasn’t the fault of the Dems when Trump prostrated himself in front of Vladimir Putin at Helsinki. In all cases, however, it may simply be, as some have conjectured, that Trump and his incompetent advisors simply didn’t know any better.


I can only just imagine what would have happened if representatives of Barack Obama had met numerous times with Iranian operatives before his 2008 election or welcomed the Iranian foreign minister into the White House while boasting that he fired the FBI Director in order to take heat off an investigation. Lyndsey Graham’s hair would still be on fire.


And, to aye-caramba, calling this current manifestation of Republicans the “party of Lincoln” is simply ignorance or a gross misreading of history. Lincoln would be tossing in his grave if he knew he was being likened to the current occupant of the WH.


03/31/2019 8:13 pm
aye-caramba

Have to agree, this is amateur at best, but usually Central Committee’s are run by those who feel alienated and ideologically rigid, rather than those needing to govern. The party of Lincoln needs to emphasize WHY it has better ideas rather than be simply a mouthpiece for rhetoric. “Healthcare for all” is a good idea as long as we don’t bankrupt the country. Affordable housing, being tough on crime, not letting corporations get away with stealing from citizens, a clean environment, protecting ALL human life, especially the unborn and making sure ALL people are treated with dignity, the homeless, the illegals, the poor, the mentally ill. The party of Lincoln wants these things. But so do the Dems. The question is HOW do we get there. Current “trashing” of the other side, the lying of the Progressives, the Socialist unicorn stuff is not the stuff that helps govern either. Unless we see change, we are in for a world of hurt.


03/31/2019 6:05 pm
