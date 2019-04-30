Cookie Crock closes its Morro Bay grocery store
Cookie Crock Warehouse closed its Morro Bay location on Sunday, leaving the local grocery chain with just a single store operating in Cambria. [Cal Coast Times]
The Morro Bay Cookie Crock was located on Quintana Road near a competing Albertsons grocery store. There is also a Spencer’s Fresh Market in Morro Bay.
Company officials have not disclosed why they closed the Morro Bay store. A Cookie Crock location in Arroyo Grande was closed in 2014.
It is unclear what business might replace Cookie Crock at the Morro Bay location.
