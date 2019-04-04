4 injured in multi-vehicle crash on Highway 101

April 30, 2019

Four vehicles collided on Highway 101 in Santa Maria Tuesday morning, resulting in one person being extracted and four people needing medical care. [Cal Coast Times]

Shortly after 6 a.m., three sedans and a truck crashed on northbound Highway 101 by Broadway, according to the Santa Maria Fire Department. The crash propelled the truck off the highway.

Firefighters sawed open one of the cars to free a person. Four people involved in the crash suffered minor to moderate injuries.

It is unclear what caused the crash. The CHP is investigating the collision.

