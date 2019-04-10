Fire damages garage at Grover Beach apartment

Firefighters evacuated residents from two apartment units in Grover Beach early Wednesday morning after a blaze broke out in the garage of the residential building. [Cal Coast Times]

Shortly after 3 a.m., a caller reported a fire at an apartment building in the 1000 block of Baden Avenue, according to the Five Cities Fire Authority. The blaze threatened the units above the garage, but firefighters stopped it from spreading.

Firefighters contained the blaze to the garage, where it appeared to damaged a Mercedes Benz that was parked inside. There were no reports of any injuries.

It is unclear what caused the fire. Cal Fire and San Luis Obispo city firefighters assisted Five Cities fire personnel with extinguishing the blaze.

