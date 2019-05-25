Burglars steal two vans from Atascadero Unified School District

May 25, 2019

The Atascadero Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for two Atascadero Unified School District vans that were recently stolen. [Cal Coast Times]

On Friday morning, school district employees discovered someone had broken into one of the buildings at the transportation center on Portrero Road and stolen two vans.

Police describe one of the stolen vehicles as a white 2015 Ford F550 box van with district decals on the driver and passenger doors.

The other vehicle is described as a white 2003 Ford E350 passenger van with district decals on the driver and passenger doors.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the burglary or the stolen vehicles to call police at (805) 461-5051.

