Front Page  »  

Jury awards $2 billion in Roundup cancer case

May 14, 2019

A California jury awarded more than $2 billion to a couple who claimed they contracted cancer from using the weed killer Roundup. [NPR]

The Alameda County jury awarded the more than $2 billion in damages in a verdict against Monsanto, now a subsidiary of Bayer, that produces the glyphosate-based herbicide. Alva and Alberta Pilliod, of Livermore, claimed they contracted non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma as a result of their Roundup use.

Bayer said it is disappointed with the jury’s ruling and will appeal the verdict. The damages could be reduced significantly following an appeal.

In a statement, Bayer said the verdict directly conflicts with the Environmental Protection Agency’s interim registration review decision that was released last month, as well as with the consensus among health regulators worldwide that glyphosate products can be used safely and are not carcinogenic.

Since taking over Monsanto last year, Bayer has now lost three California court cases over Roundup. In March, a San Francisco jury awarded $80 million to a man who blamed his cancer on extensive use of Roundup.

In Aug. 2018, another San Francisco jury awarded to $289 million to a plaintiff in a Roundup lawsuit. After the case was appealed, a judge decreased the award to $78 million.

Bayer has opted to appeal the verdicts in each of the cases. The company insists there is no connection between Roundup and non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

Monsanto and Bayer have faced numerous lawsuits over alleged harm caused by Roundup. One such lawsuit was filed by the widow of Cambria farmer Jack McCall, who died of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma in 2015. McCall reportedly used Roundup on his farm everyday for nearly 30 years, and the family’s dog, which spent its life roaming the farm, also died of lymphoma, according to the suit.


Loading...
Related:


5
Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
oldtimer

I guess commenter’s below haven’t had friends or family whom were veterans in Vietnam whom handled “agent orange”, and the horrible neuro degenerative and cancerous effects it causes. To anyone interested, type in google, peer reviewed journals cancer roundup, rather than stating feelings and opinions. And yes, I have been directly effected by Roundup. Watching a loved one die from this I wish on no one, and how a company has lobbied for this is heartbreaking, and publicly lieng. Every major University has studied this crap. We are literally now just cleaning up Vietnam. Also, look up Cancer in Vietnam associated with “herbicides”. Shame on both of you, I hope you never have to deal with the loss I have.


Vote Up-3Vote Down 
05/15/2019 7:34 pm
Rambunctious

Its way past time that we limit the number of law degrees per year…maybe take a 5 year hiatus….


Vote Up1Vote Down 
05/15/2019 5:42 pm
Zoiebowie

I’m suing the sun for giving me skin cancer. I could have protected myself and been responsible for my own actions but this is the new America where we blame everyone else. I guess I’ll keep smoking and eating unhealthy and driving on those incredibly dangerous roads we have. If I’m injured or get sick it’s nice to know I can just sue someone.


Vote Up3Vote Down 
05/15/2019 4:05 pm
oldtimer

I urge you to do some common sense research, then speak an opinion backed with facts.


Vote Up-2Vote Down 
05/15/2019 7:36 pm
Snoid

Every municipality on the CC, and likely every state in the union uses roundup for weed control. Are all ll of my coworkers including me gonna get cancer now? Where do we sign up for our millions? Let me count the ways that”other” things have shortened my life span, can I sue them too? where is the indisputable medical proof roundup caused cancer or in California it just a matter of whatever one “claims”?


Vote Up15Vote Down 
05/15/2019 5:23 am
﻿