Cal Poly student dies in crash days before her graduation

June 13, 2019

Cal Poly has apparently identified the 22-year-old Washington woman who died in a wrong-way driver crash on Highway 101 early Wednesday morning as Nicole Scalone, a fourth-year student who was set to graduate this weekend. [Cal Coast Times]

At about 2:30 a.m., Scalone was believed to be driving southbound in a northbound lane of Highway 101 when she crashed head-on into a Honda Civic driven by a 43-year-old Los Osos man. The crash killed both drivers.

In an email to the campus community, Cal Poly said Scalone was a business administration senior from Bellevue, Washington who had a concentration in information systems. Scalone participated in the Orfalea College of Business’s Peer Mentoring Program, and in the fall of 2017, she studied abroad in Italy.

Cal Poly plans to award Scalone’s degree posthumously this weekend. The university is offering counseling services to students affected by Scalone’s death.

The CHP has yet to name Scalone or the Los Osos man killed in the crash. The man’s identity is currently unknown.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Loading...