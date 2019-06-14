Templeton fire destroys home, injures one person

June 14, 2019

A fire destroyed a house in Templeton Thursday evening and injured one person. [Cal Coast Times]

At about 6 p.m., the fire was reported burning in the 2500 block of Vineyard Drive. Firefighters arrived and found an approximately 2,000 square foot home fully engulfed in flames, according to Cal Fire.

Firefighters contained the blaze to the house.

Templeton, Atascadero, Paso Robles and Atascadero State Hospital firefighters assisted Cal Fire personnel with extinguishing the blaze. The cause of the blaze and the extent of the person’s injuries are unclear.

