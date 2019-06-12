Fast moving fire in Shandon burns 1,000 acres

June 12, 2019

A vegetation fire quickly spread across the Shandon area Wednesday afternoon, burning approximately 1,000 acres. [Cal Coast Times]

At about 1 p.m., the McMillan Fire was reported burning east of McMillan Canyon Road on Highway 46. Breezy conditions are helping spread the blaze.

The fire is 20 percent contained, as of 3 p.m.

