Two people killed in head-on crash on Highway 101 in SLO

June 12, 2019

Two people were killed Wednesday morning in a head-on collision on Highway 101 south of Hiquera Street in San Luis Obispo, according to the CHP. [Cal Coast Times]

At about 2:30 a.m., a 22-year-old Washington woman was driving southbound in a northbound lane of Highway 101 when she crashed head-on into a Honda Civic driven by a 43-year-old Los Osos man. Both drivers were killed in the crash.

Authorities are not disclosing the names of the victims until their relatives are notified. An investigation is ongoing.


shishkabob141

Tragic…two lives lost too soon.


06/12/2019 1:19 pm
