Two people killed in head-on crash on Highway 101 in SLO

June 12, 2019

Two people were killed Wednesday morning in a head-on collision on Highway 101 south of Hiquera Street in San Luis Obispo, according to the CHP. [Cal Coast Times]

At about 2:30 a.m., a 22-year-old Washington woman was driving southbound in a northbound lane of Highway 101 when she crashed head-on into a Honda Civic driven by a 43-year-old Los Osos man. Both drivers were killed in the crash.

Authorities are not disclosing the names of the victims until their relatives are notified. An investigation is ongoing.

