Man stabbed to death in Shandon

June 2, 2019

A 26-year-old man was arrested Saturday on suspicion of stabbing a man to death during a fight in Shandon, according the the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office. [Cal Coast Times]

At about 5 p.m., a 9-1-1 caller reported two men had been fighting in the 200 block of Escondido Way in Shandon, and one man had been stabbed. Emergency personnel transported the 23-year-old victim to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.

During their investigation, sheriff deputies learned the suspect had left Shandon. With a friend driving, the suspect headed southbound on Highway 101.

Deputies followed the vehicle and made a high-risk traffic stop at the 4th Street exit in Pismo Beach. The suspect was taken into custody without incident.

At this time, investigators are not releasing the names of the suspect or the victim.


DPINC

Just call it a wild guess on the El Chapo thing


06/02/2019 7:38 pm 
06/02/2019 7:38 pm
DPINC

More than likely a couple of illegal southern border hoppers involved ….Shandon not a good place to get hurt hospitals are a long drive away


06/02/2019 3:25 pm 
06/02/2019 3:25 pm
Godless Heathen

You could be correct or not and,of course, you have the right to express your opinion but how does it add to the conversation when it is a speculation based in emotion that is expressed before the facts of the case has been revealed?


06/02/2019 4:41 pm 
06/02/2019 4:41 pm
DPINC

Because if you drive thru Shandon …it is mostly Hispanic … has been for a long time now


06/02/2019 5:29 pm 
06/02/2019 5:29 pm
Godless Heathen

Mostly Hispanic is not all Hispanic and the person who commited the killing could or could not have been Hispanic and could or could not have been an illegal Hispanic immigrant. We don’t know because we don’t have facts yet.


06/02/2019 5:47 pm 
06/02/2019 5:47 pm
﻿