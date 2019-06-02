Man stabbed to death in Shandon

June 2, 2019

A 26-year-old man was arrested Saturday on suspicion of stabbing a man to death during a fight in Shandon, according the the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office. [Cal Coast Times]

At about 5 p.m., a 9-1-1 caller reported two men had been fighting in the 200 block of Escondido Way in Shandon, and one man had been stabbed. Emergency personnel transported the 23-year-old victim to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.

During their investigation, sheriff deputies learned the suspect had left Shandon. With a friend driving, the suspect headed southbound on Highway 101.

Deputies followed the vehicle and made a high-risk traffic stop at the 4th Street exit in Pismo Beach. The suspect was taken into custody without incident.

At this time, investigators are not releasing the names of the suspect or the victim.

