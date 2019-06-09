Multiple fires burn in North County

June 9, 2019

Firefighters quickly extinguished multiple small fires that ignited in San Luis Obispo County on Saturday, according to Cal Fire. [Cal Coast Times]

Warm temperatures and light winds fanned small fires in the Lake Nacimento area, near Soda Lake, near the Santa Margarita KOA and in the Paso Robles area.

In mid-afternoon, a fire scorched two acres and two structures north of Lake Nacimiento off Bee Rock Road. The fire, which was reported outside a residence, took down power lines.

In late afternoon, firefighters responded to a brush fire near the KOA campground on the road to Santa Margarita Lake. The fire burned about 1.5 acres.

