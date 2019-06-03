Shandon murder victim identified

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office has identified the 23-year-old man who was stabbed to death during a fight in Shandon on Saturday as Christopher Vento Wilson of Paso Robles. [Cal Coast Times]

At about 5 p.m., a 9-1-1 caller reported two men had been fighting in the 200 block of Escondido Way in Shandon, and one man had been stabbed. Emergency personnel arrived and transported Wilson to a local hospital, where he died of his injuries.

During their investigation, sheriff’s deputies learned the suspect had left Shandon. With a friend driving, the suspect headed southbound on Highway 101.

Deputies followed the vehicle and made a high-risk traffic stop at the 4th Street exit in Pismo Beach. They took the suspect into custody without incident.

Sheriff’s officials are still not releasing the name of the suspect, saying his identity is pending further investigation. The suspect is a 26-year-old man.

