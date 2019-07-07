7.1-magnitude earthquake rocks Southern California
July 5, 2019
A 7.1 magnitude earthquake struck 11 mile outside Ridgecrest Friday night, near the location of a 6.4 magnitude earthquake that hit on July 4. [Cal Coast Times]
Multiple fires and injuries have been reported near Ridgecrest in Kern County. The 6.4 magnitude temblor is now being considered a foreshock.
The shaking was felt all the way from Northern San Luis Obispo County to Las Vegas.
According to seismologists, both earthquakes are part of an ongoing sequence, and there could be another large earthquake coming.
