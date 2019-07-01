Another person murdered in Lompoc

July 1, 2019

A unknown assailant shot and killed late a man Sunday night or early Monday morning in Lompoc, marking the Santa Barbara County’s fifth homicide since March. [KSBY]

At about midnight, a caller reported a shooting on the 600 block of N. 4th Street. Responders then transported the victim to the hospital where he later died.

Officers have yet to locate any suspects. Lompoc police have not released any additional information about the homicide.

Last month, a Lompoc woman allegedly killed her 74-year-old neighbor, whose body was found inside the suspect’s home. In March, a stay bullet fired during a gang-related drive-by shooting struck and killed a 17-year-old babysitter in Lompoc.

