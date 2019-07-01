Front Page  »  

California gas prices rise again

July 1, 2019

With drivers in the Golden State already paying a premium at the pump, California’s gas tax increased 5.6 cents on Monday to 47.3 percent cents per gallon, according to the state Board of Equalization. [Cal Coast Times]

The increase is the latest effect of a 2017 law that hiked state gas taxes and was upheld after voters rejected a repeal initiative last November. Previously, in Nov. 2017, the state fuel tax rose 12 cents from 29.7 cents per gallon to 41.7 cents.

In addition to increasing the base fuel tax, the 2017 law also raised the excise tax on diesel from 16 to 36 cents per gallon and enacted a vehicle registration fee that ranges from $25 to $175 annually.

The overall tax hike aimed to raise $5 billion a year for state highway maintenance and rehabilitation, as well as local streets and roads, mass transit and bicycle infrastructure. Last November, Proposition 6, the gas tax repeal measure, failed on a 56.8 percent to 43.2 percent vote.

Critics say the tax hike is compensating for frivolous spending by California Democrats and Caltrans. The California Republican Party stated in a news release issued Monday morning that the latest fuel tax increase brings the total amount of taxes and fees per gallon of gas to $1.04.

A federal fuel tax, as well as sales tax, are among the other costs that factor into the final price drivers pay at the pump.

Currently, gas prices in San Luis Obispo County are among the highest nationwide; with a $3.99 average price at the pump, according to AAA.

The national average for a gallon of gas is currently $2.71. The California average is $3.75.


Loading...
Related:


8
Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
c.d.cox

PG&E should have a permanent blackout in Sacramento and let the politicians feel the heat they are already in the dark.


Vote Up0Vote Down 
07/01/2019 3:54 pm
shelworth

It’s OK, it all goes to fixing the roads right? Right? Hello?


Vote Up3Vote Down 
07/01/2019 2:37 pm
DocT

Yes! it fixes the roads. The last year’s gas tax increase created a sub-department in CalTrans where people were trained and tasked with assessing the condition of our roads. What they found wasn’t pretty.


Today’s gas tax will create another sub-department of that sub-department, which will communicate with several other departments—-all under the auspices of the Department of Departments—-which will then recommend just how much more money is needed to begin work on fixing the roads per the preliminary reports created by the first sub-department mentioned in the first paragraph.


We should begin to notice changes in our roads the next time we have a large rain. Then, another tax increase will create the funding to task a working group with forming committees to create a strategic plan to fix the roads and highways.


Of course, like all tax increases, this one will result in a better life for all Californians.


Vote Up4Vote Down 
07/01/2019 3:39 pm
Russ J

Groovy baby. Living the California dream. High taxes. High prices. High people. Low information voters. Where were all you sorry saps when prop 6 was on the ballot? Maybe you shouldn’t be here unless you’re poor, rich or numb. I’m on travel in Florida right now and am paying $2.50 per gallon. That’s nice for my corporation because they’re paying the bill. Maybe I can find a used gasoline tanker, fill it, drive it home and park it down the street. Ah shucks, just remembered, it probably isn’t the California summer blend.


Vote Up4Vote Down 
07/01/2019 2:21 pm
DocT

So wonderful These tax increases should really stimulate the economy!


Vote Up2Vote Down 
07/01/2019 11:26 am
Rambunctious

This will raise the cost of everything…not just fuel….California will not enjoy the economic surge the rest of the nation will experience and more productive folks will leave….but the bright side is that the state can pay for its outrageous public servant pensions….and the one party rule will continue….


Vote Up5Vote Down 
07/01/2019 10:38 am
Rich in MB

I think it’s time to take Climate Change Seriously, we need an additional $1/gal gas tax.

The Climate will then Change in Sacramento.


Vote Up2Vote Down 
07/01/2019 10:17 am
shelworth

Yeah, that won’t hurt the poor will it?


Vote Up2Vote Down 
07/01/2019 2:36 pm
﻿