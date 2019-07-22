Child suffers burns in fire pit at Oceano Dunes
July 22, 2019
For the second time this month, a child suffered burns after walking over a smoldering fire pit in San Luis Obispo County, with the latest incident occurring at the Oceano Dunes. [KSBY]
On Sunday afternoon, a 5-year-old child walked on a smoldering fire pit during a family camping trip at the state park in Oceano. The child suffered second-degree burns and was transported in an ambulance to the hospital.
The fire pit contained hot coals. It is unclear if the pit was covered with sand.
Earlier this month, a 3-year-old girl suffered second and third-degree burns after walking on a covered fire pit during a family picnic at Montana de Oro State Park. The fire pit had been covered in sand, but not extinguished with water.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines