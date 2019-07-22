Child suffers burns in fire pit at Oceano Dunes

July 22, 2019

For the second time this month, a child suffered burns after walking over a smoldering fire pit in San Luis Obispo County, with the latest incident occurring at the Oceano Dunes. [KSBY]

On Sunday afternoon, a 5-year-old child walked on a smoldering fire pit during a family camping trip at the state park in Oceano. The child suffered second-degree burns and was transported in an ambulance to the hospital.

The fire pit contained hot coals. It is unclear if the pit was covered with sand.

Earlier this month, a 3-year-old girl suffered second and third-degree burns after walking on a covered fire pit during a family picnic at Montana de Oro State Park. The fire pit had been covered in sand, but not extinguished with water.

Loading...