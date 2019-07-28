Discarded smoking materials blamed for Atascadero fire

A fire ignited by smoking materials destroyed an Atascadero single family residence on Saturday, according to the Atascadero Fire Department. [Cal Coast Times]

Shortly before 6 p.m., a resident at a home on the 4000 block of Carrizo Road reported the fire. Seven engines, four command vehicles and 23 firefighters responded to find a fire burning the center and the roof of the home.

It took firefighter approximately 40 minutes to put out the fire, estimated to have destroyed $550,000 in property.

Investigators believe discarded smoking material, left on the back deck, ignited the blaze.

