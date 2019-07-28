Woman injured in jet ski accident at Lake Nacimiento
July 28, 2019
A woman was injured Saturday when two jet skis crashed head-on at Lake Nacimiento in Northern San Luis Obispo County. [KSBY]
In the afternoon, a witness on another boat rescued the female victim from the lake and called 9-1-1. Medical personnel then transported the woman to a local hospital.
The extent of the woman’s injuries and her identity are not being released at this time.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines