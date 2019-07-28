Front Page  »  

Woman injured in jet ski accident at Lake Nacimiento

July 28, 2019

Nacimiento Lake

A woman was injured Saturday when two jet skis crashed head-on at Lake Nacimiento in Northern San Luis Obispo County. [KSBY]

In the afternoon, a witness on another boat rescued the female victim from the lake and called 9-1-1. Medical personnel then transported the woman to a local hospital.

The extent of the woman’s injuries and her identity are not being released at this time.


Side_Show_Bob

Won’t be long before this is a weekly event out Lopez Lake. It’s unchecked and off the hook mayhem out there these days on weekends and mostly in the large 5mph zones where weekend warrior Pontoon boat drivers as well as PWCs run amok and without care for the rules. The County needs to step up serious enforcement on the water before it gets to that level.


07/28/2019 12:59 pm
RalphKane

Well, why aren’t The Tribune and KSBY calling for Lake Nacimiento to be shut down and banned? You guys are slacking off!


07/28/2019 12:57 pm
Russ J

because we don’t hear about a boating death every month.


07/28/2019 1:09 pm
