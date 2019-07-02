Man found in Ventura drive-thru with meth and a gun

Ventura police arrested a man for drug possession early Tuesday Morning after he passed out inside his vehicle in a drive-thru. [Cal Coast Times]

Shortly before midnight, a caller reported a man was passed out behind the steering wheel of a car in a restaurant drive-thru in the 2300 block of Thompson Boulevard. When officers arrived, they found the suspect still passed out, police said.

Officers conducted a DUI investigation and arrested the suspect, 30-year-old Robert Gray. After Ventura County Animal Control personnel arrived and removed the vicious dog from Gray’s car, officers searched the vehicle and found a concealed handgun, as well as methamphetamine and narcotics paraphernalia.

Police charged Gray with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a concealed weapon.

