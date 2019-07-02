Front Page  »  

Man rescued after driving off the Embarcadero into Morro Bay

July 2, 2019

A bystander and a firefighter helped rescue a man who drove into the ocean near Tidelands Park in Morro Bay on Tuesday morning. [Cal Coast Times]

The man drove off of the Embarcadero and into about 8-feet of water. He was able to get partially out of his vehicle.

A bystander and a rescue swimmer then helped the man to safety.

The U.S. Coast Guard and Harbor Patrol are working to remove the vehicle from the bay.


Loading...
Related:


1
Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
1waterluvr

I saw it happen from the water. Bystander got there and pulled the man out of car. By the time I got there he was safe. Fire and rescue came after. Bystander gets all credit


Vote Up7Vote Down 
07/02/2019 2:39 pm
﻿