Man rescued after driving off the Embarcadero into Morro Bay
July 2, 2019
A bystander and a firefighter helped rescue a man who drove into the ocean near Tidelands Park in Morro Bay on Tuesday morning. [Cal Coast Times]
The man drove off of the Embarcadero and into about 8-feet of water. He was able to get partially out of his vehicle.
A bystander and a rescue swimmer then helped the man to safety.
The U.S. Coast Guard and Harbor Patrol are working to remove the vehicle from the bay.
