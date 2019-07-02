Man rescued after driving off the Embarcadero into Morro Bay

July 2, 2019

A bystander and a firefighter helped rescue a man who drove into the ocean near Tidelands Park in Morro Bay on Tuesday morning. [Cal Coast Times]

The man drove off of the Embarcadero and into about 8-feet of water. He was able to get partially out of his vehicle.

A bystander and a rescue swimmer then helped the man to safety.

The U.S. Coast Guard and Harbor Patrol are working to remove the vehicle from the bay.

