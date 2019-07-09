One man killed, two people injured in head-on collision in Nipomo

A 57-year-old man was killed and two people were injured Monday in a head-on collision on Pomeroy Road in Nipomo, according to the CHP.

Shortly after 4 p.m., a silver pickup and a dark gray hatchback collided at the intersection of Pomeroy Road and Sandydale Drive. One driver was killed and two others were transported to a local hospital.

Investigators are not disclosing the names of the victims until their relatives are notified. An investigation is ongoing.

