Front Page  »  

SLO police chief accused of dispersing misinformation

July 29, 2019

Skeeter Mangan

By KAREN VELIE

Attempts by San Luis Obispo city administrators to limit and manipulate information about the police chief’s failure to retain her firearm has led the family of the man who found the gun in a bathroom stall to accuse city officials of attempting to mislead the public. [Cal Coast Times]

At about noon on July 10, Chief Deanna Cantrell left her pistol in the bathroom of an El Pollo Loco restaurant. A short time later, Skeeter Mangan walked into the bathroom and discovered the loaded and unattended firearm.

Mangan put the gun in his pocket, left the restaurant, rode his moped scooter home, and put the firearm in a dresser drawer.

After spotting Mangan on the news on July 11, as the person suspected of having the chief’s gun, Mangan’s brother-in-law, Sean Greenwood, drove to Los Osos to ask Mangan about the firearm.

Mangan is painfully shy and often nonverbal, family members said. He does not own a cell phone, a computer or a car. At 30 years old, Mangan lives at his father’s home in Los Osos.

“My dear brother-in-law not only found a loaded and chambered Glock (a pistol with only one safety, on the trigger) in a public restroom, he removed it moments before a 10-year-old boy entered the room,” Greenwood said. “I asked my brother-in-law about what had happened, he explained to me he didn’t know what to do with the gun so he placed it in a drawer and contemplated how to find the owner.”

Greenwood then removed the bullets from the gun and drove Mangan to the sheriff’s substation on 10th Street in Los Osos to return the gun; but the station was unattended, Greenwood said. Greenwood then called the SLO Police Department and spoke with a dispatcher who sent officers to the substation to collect the firearm.

The officers collected the gun, thanked Greenwood and Mangan, and said they did not plan to charge Mangan based on Penal Code 485, Greenwood said.

According to Penal Code 485, a person is guilty of theft if they find property, and appropriate the property for their own use, “without first making reasonable and just efforts to find the owner and to restore the property to the owner.”

Shortly after Mangan returned the firearm, the city issued a press release that said he was a suspect in the theft of the chief’s firearm.

It was only after reading a Tribune article that claimed Greenwood turned his brother-in-law in, that Mangan’s family discovered the police department had asked the SLO County District Attorney’s Office to consider charging Mangan with possession of a stolen firearm.

“Little did Skeeter know, he would be ridiculed and labeled by media and some, to me, quite broken souls commenting about his appearance. When really, if you stop and think about it, he quite possibly saved a child’s life by removing the firearm,” Greenwood said.

In response to questions about the incident, both Cantrell and city attorney Christine Dietrick refused to answer any questions from reporters about the investigation into the lost gun.

“As noted in the press release regarding the incident involving the Chief’s gun, the City does not intend to issue any further statements regarding that matter,” Dietrick wrote in an email. “As it relates to any other matter that may be the subject of your request for comment below, the City will not discuss the details of any ongoing criminal investigation and cannot discuss any details of any matter involving minor children.”

However, after CalCoastNews reported allegations that the chief had failed to promptly inform area law enforcement about the lost gun, that the chief asked police department employee Christine Steeb to call her back on a non-recorded line, and that officers arrested a man misidentified as the person who took the gun, the chief sent a statement and a timeline to KSBY and KCOY.

In KSBY’s timeline, the news station falsely reported that detectives arrested Mangan, but later took the statement off their website.

“At the end of the day, someone whom we trust and allow to legally carry a firearm, negligently left one on top of a toilet paper dispenser, at a child’s eye level, in a public bathroom,” Greenwood said. “Now I truly feel sorry for this woman. I can not begin to imagine the feelings she must be going through. But can we maybe just work on these desperate, attention grabbing headlines, please!”


Loading...
Related:


11
Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
jamie_pool

Mangan did what he thought was right at the time. If Chief Cantrell didn’t leave her gun in the bathroom in the first place Mangan would not have been able to find it and walk away with it. Two wrongs don’t make a right. Again Mangan thought he was doing what he thought was the right thing to do.


Vote Up2Vote Down 
07/29/2019 9:30 pm
ShootTheMessenger

These are some of the issues I have with SLOPD Chief Cantrell’s response to the lost crazy chicken gun.


“Chief Cantrell says the call was dropped and she called back on her cell phone, but Cal Coast News asserts Cantrell used her cell so the call would not be recorded.”


So Chief Cantrell apparently called the SLOPD on the ‘land line’ of El Pollo Loco and the call was ‘dropped’.

So she called back on her personal cell phone? CCN stated that SLO police employee Christine Steeb called Cantrell back on HER personal cell phone because of issues with SLOPD’s phone system. How convenient. I bet if anybody had called the station in that time frame that they had found a gun the phone system would be working just fine.


“Officers say the home was filthy and the children were put in protective custody as a result.”


I presume that SLOPD have had sufficient training as how to identify a ‘messy house’ but lack training on how not to lose a loaded firearm in a public place. City Manager Johnson has ordered more training on how not to lose your firearm.


“She denies Cal Coast News’ report that a door was kicked in and the children were kept overnight at the police department.”


OK, then where were the children kept and are they still in CPS custody? You will never ever know due to strict confidentiality laws. And at least one parent was arrested and what is their fate?


“Chief Cantrell says there was a delay in issuing a “be on the lookout alert” to law enforcement, as stated in the article, because of a miscommunication. She also said it is NOT a requirement.”


No BOLO issued in a timely manner but don’t worry folks because it’s ‘not required’.


“Cantrell said she believes it’s a former police officer who “takes issue with her” who is questioning her actions that day.”


It’s always some former disgruntled employee making up stuff who has an axe to grind is as good excuse as any.


“As noted in the press release regarding the incident involving the Chief’s gun, the City does not intend to issue any further statements regarding that matter,” Dietrick wrote in an email. “As it relates to any other matter that may be the subject of your request for comment below, the City will not discuss the details of any ongoing criminal investigation and cannot discuss any details of any matter involving minor children.”


In other words as far as government is concerned the case is closed to the public and you will never hear anymore of substance including the outcome of the children, the parents arrest and the monetary payouts.


Also, wait a minute, there is someone at the door, oh crap it’s the SLOPD, Mayor Harmon must have ratted me out for being a ‘keyboard coward’. Gotta get to cleaning my house and fast!


Vote Up17Vote Down 
07/29/2019 7:34 pm
Kevin Rice

Glock 42. Hahahaha!!! That’s a kid’s gun. Weak.


Vote Up-1Vote Down 
07/29/2019 7:23 pm
ActaNonVerba

And for what it’s worth, Glocks do not have safeties.


Vote Up1Vote Down 
07/29/2019 6:39 pm
Kevin Rice

Correct. Not that you want one anyway.


Vote Up-1Vote Down 
07/29/2019 9:41 pm
ratherbefishing

Apparently the ruling body of SLO and Cantrell forgot the lesson of Watergate, the cover up is always worse than the crime. The whole lot of them should be fired, and personally sued into the ground by Mr. Mangan and the O’conner street family


Vote Up21Vote Down 
07/29/2019 6:30 pm
ActaNonVerba

I really think at this point the FBI needs to get involved to run a full investigation. The community deserves the truth.


I don’t respect or trust Chief Deanna Cantrell, her boss Derek Johnson, SLO City Attorney Christine Dietrick or SLO Mayor Heidi Harmon in the least. None of them have exhibited behavior that’s worthy of either respect/trust. Quite the opposite in fact.


Given the hole she is digging for herself and those around here, Cantrell, Johnson and Dietrick would be summarily canned in most real-world settings.


Vote Up17Vote Down 
07/29/2019 6:25 pm
JohnnyBoy

I read in a previous CalCoast article and on the Tribune, that the Chief’s gun was a Glock 42.


Has anyone bothered to check to see if it is an approved firearm on the list from the Department of Justice?


Vote Up9Vote Down 
07/29/2019 5:04 pm
obispan

The list is not applicable to law enforcement. And no, it is not on the list.


Vote Up0Vote Down 
07/29/2019 7:17 pm
Kevin Rice

It’s not. You can’t be bothered?


Vote Up0Vote Down 
07/29/2019 7:22 pm
Kevin Rice

Glock 42 is what you buy for your girlfriend to take to the beach. A pathetic choice for a police chief.


Vote Up0Vote Down 
07/29/2019 9:42 pm
﻿