Suspect in fatal Nipomo crash arrested for DUI

July 10, 2019

A Northern California man allegedly caused a fatal head-on collision in Nipomo on Monday while driving under the influence. [KSBY]

Shortly after 4 p.m., Aleksandr Moiseyev, 28, of Aptos, crossed a double yellow line as he rounded a curve on Pomeroy Road near Sandydale Drive, according to the CHP. Moiseyev’s dark gray hatchback crashed head-on into an oncoming silver pickup truck driven by a 57-year-old Nipomo man.

The Nipomo man, whose identity officials have yet to release, died at the scene of the crash. Moiseyev suffered major injuries and was taken to the hospital.

Officers later arrested Moiseyev on charges of DUI and gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated. An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

