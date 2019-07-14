Woman killed in possible DUI crash in rural Paso Robles

July 14, 2019

A woman was killed and a man suffered major injuries Saturday evening in a single vehicle crash on Union Road in rural Paso Robles, according to the CHP. [KSBY]

At about 6:30 p.m., the man was driving a vehicle westbound on Union Road when he drove off the road and crashed into an oak tree. Emergency personnel pronounced his passenger, a woman from Northern California, dead at the scene.

Her identity is being withheld pending notification of her next of kin.

Responders transported the driver to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center in San Luis Obispo. Investigators believe intoxication may have been a factor in the fatal crash. The investigation is ongoing.

