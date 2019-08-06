Apartment fire in SLO started by Tupperware left on stove

August 6, 2019

Tupperware left on a stove sparked an apartment fire in San Luis Obispo Monday evening, according to the city’s fire department. [KSBY]

At about 8:00 p.m., a fire broke out inside an apartment in the 800 block of Boysen Avenue. Firefighters arrived at the scene and contained the blaze to the apartment kitchen.

The lone person inside the apartment was packing belongings when he put a box of Tupperware on the stove. He then accidentally turned on the stove, sparking the fire, according to the fire department.

There were no reports of anyone suffering injuries from the fire nor damage to neighboring units.

