Trump sues California over tax return law

August 6, 2019

President Donald Trump

President Donald Trump and the Republican Party filed lawsuits on Tuesday against the state of California for enacting a law that requires presidential candidates to release their tax returns in order to appear on the ballot in California. [Cal Coast Times]

Last week, California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed into law SB 27. The new law requires candidates for president and governor to submit copies of every income tax return they filed with the Internal Revenue Service over the last five years at least 98 days before the state’s primary election.

In response, Trump sued the state of California in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of California. Trump’s suit names California Secretary of State Alex Padilla and Attorney General Xavier Becerra. The lawsuit argues federal law does not allow states to impose their own qualifications for federal office.

“The Democratic Party is on a crusade to obtain the president’s federal tax returns in the hopes of finding something they can use to harm him politically,” Trump’s lawsuit states. “In their rush to join this crusade, California Democrats have run afoul of these restrictions on state power over federal elections.”

Likewise on Tuesday, three California voters, the California Republican Party and the Republican National Committee jointly sued the state, also in the federal court for the Eastern District of California. The Republican Party lawsuit names Newsom and Padilla.

Both Trump and the Republican Party allege in their suits that SB 27 constitutes a violation of the First Amendment. Additionally, the the state Republican Party and its chairwoman, Jessica Patterson, filed a writ with the California Supreme Court asking that SB 27 be declared unconstitutional.

Gov. Gavin Newsom

“The California and U.S. constitutions are crystal clear on theses issues,” Patterson said in a statement. “Governor Newsom should have followed the lead of his predecessor, Governor Brown, and vetoed this proposal. Instead, precious time and resources must be spent in state and federal court to rule on this crystal clear issue.”

Patterson also accuses Newsom and California’s Democratic-controlled Legislature of adopting the law in attempt to suppress Republican turnout during the primary election.

“Historically, voter turnout is driven by the top of the ticket races — and by attempting to remove those top ticket candidates, Governor Newsom and the Democratic Legislature who adopted this measure are hoping to keep Republicans home,” Patterson said. “Their goal is to ensure Democrat candidates qualify in California’s ‘top two’ open primary system — and keep Republicans off the general election ballot in November. It’s unconscionable to use these political tricks and underhanded tactics to influence elections.”

Last week, Newsom said in a signing statement that California is within its constitutional right to require presidential candidates to release their tax returns and that U.S. Constitution give states the authority to determine how their electors are chosen.

“These are extraordinary times and states have a legal and moral duty to do everything in their power to ensure leaders seeking the highest offices meet minimal standards, and to restore public confidence,” Newsom said. “The disclosure required by this bill will shed light on conflicts of interest, self-dealing, or influence from domestic and foreign business interest.”


r0y

What options do the non-communist, non-socialist, still sane democrats in this country (and state) have? I mean, I get it, many do not want to vote republican; still, when Joe Biden seems the most sane and sensible… they seem in real trouble.


As an independent, I was really encouraged by Tulsi Gabbard and a little by Yang; then that one guy at the debate who was the lone voice crying, “please don’t spend us into oblivion” – I knew he wasn’t going to last. When Gabbard, Yang (and all of them) raised their hands to respond to the illegals getting health care, that was it for me. I could not longer take any of them serious. They are either lying (pandering, most likely), and/or ignorant. I’d like a serious person for a serious position. Guess I’ll not be seeing it… again.


The left has taken off so far to the left, that many *actual* centrists (or even left-of-center people) now seem closer to those on the right. And God forbid you don’t cry out, “Orange man bad!” at every opportunity, lest you be ostracized by the zealots.


I’m curious to see what we’re whittled down to potentially accepting by 2020 on the democrat side.


08/06/2019 7:46 pm
pi-on

What will be hilarious is that California’s electoral votes have a chance of not being accepted since they are breaking Federal law.


08/06/2019 6:48 pm
Side_Show_Bob

California’s Rogue Government. It’s no longer about the citizens of this state but all about furtherance of the Democrat’s takeover of the state, at any cost. What a disgusting situation we citizens have to live under. Can’t wait to get out!


08/06/2019 3:41 pm
LameCommenter

This may help:

Building permit for a 2,000 sw.ft. single family home on two acres in rural SLO County. Likely unobtainable but if so, said to be nearing $70,000 with fees.


Building permit in Bell County, Texas (central hill country, oak savannah much like SLO County just doesn’t cool down as much after 7pm) on two rural acres. No residential permit required (look it up).


Fees, none. Restrictions, 50 foot setback. Inspections: none. Codes NONE though the UBC is a suggestion for your safety.


Cost of extinguishing automobile smog light in Bell County, none (not required to turn off). Cost in SLO County, open ended.

Water wells cost 1/4-1/3 as much. Ditto septic tanks, mobile homes, etc. Also, State government there has NOT degenerated to a crazed liberal race-to-the-bottom.


08/06/2019 8:22 pm
