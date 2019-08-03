Thief leads officers on chase from Pismo Beach to the forest

August 3, 2019

An alleged truck thief led officers on a chase Friday that started in Pismo Beach and ended in a crash in the Los Padres National Forest. [Cal Coast Times]

On Friday afternoon, a Pismo Beach police officer spotted the stolen black Ford pickup truck and attempted a traffic stop. The driver, Joshua Anthony Jordan, 40, fled heading southbound on Highway 101 before driving eastbound on Highway 166.

Jordan then turned right onto Sierra Madre Road, a rough dirt road that leads into the forest.

With officers in pursuit, Jordan crashed the truck and tried to run away. But officers chased ran after and caught Jordan.

Officers booked Jordan into the San Luis Obispo County Jail on charges of resisting and obstructing arrest, receiving stolen property, driving a vehicle without consent and a parole violation with his bail set at $50,000.

In July 2017, Jordan led officers on a chase that started in Nipomo and ended with beach goers running for safety at the Oceano Dunes. Jordan’s vehicle became stuck in the sand and he attempted to outrun officers, who arrested him on charges of evading arrest and endangering children playing in the sand.

Loading...