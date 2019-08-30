Deputies raid illegal pot dealers in Nipomo and Arroyo Grande

August 30, 2019

After seizing approximately 2,800 plants from an illegal marijuana cultivation grow site in Santa Maria, Santa Barbara County sheriff deputies raided four homes used for storing and delivering the illicit crop including two in San Luis Obispo County. [Cal Coast Times]

After a months long investigation, deputies served a search warrant at a pot grow in the area of Morning Hill and Dominion roads in Santa Maria. Deputies seized and eradicated some 2,800 illegally grown cannabis plants, Lt. Erik Raney announced on Wednesday.

Over two days, deputies working along with Department of Fish and Wildlife officers, raided four homes used as delivery service hubs for the illicit crop including homes in Nipomo, rural Arroyo Grande, Santa Maria and rural Santa Maria. At each of the homes, deputies found pot packaged for sale and processed marijuana.

In addition, deputies also discovered a butane honey oil lab at one of the homes, Raney said.

While no arrests were made during the raids, the investigators have identified multiple suspect and plan to ask the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office to file criminal charges.

