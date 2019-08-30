Inmates overdose on opioids at Santa Barbara County Jail

August 30, 2019

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Nine Santa Barbara County Jail inmates overdosed on opioids on Thursday, according to the sheriff’s department. [Cal Coast Times]

At about 3 p.m., an inmate collapsed inside one of the dormitory units at the main jail, which is located between Santa Barbara and Goleta. Jail staff administered Narcan, an antidote for opioids, and called for paramedics.

Around the same time, several other inmates started displaying symptoms of an opioid overdose and were ultimately take to the hospital, as well.

It is unclear what substance the inmates were using and how they obtained it. Deputies are investigating the incident.

