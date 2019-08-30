Inmates overdose on opioids at Santa Barbara County Jail
August 30, 2019
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
Nine Santa Barbara County Jail inmates overdosed on opioids on Thursday, according to the sheriff’s department. [Cal Coast Times]
At about 3 p.m., an inmate collapsed inside one of the dormitory units at the main jail, which is located between Santa Barbara and Goleta. Jail staff administered Narcan, an antidote for opioids, and called for paramedics.
Around the same time, several other inmates started displaying symptoms of an opioid overdose and were ultimately take to the hospital, as well.
It is unclear what substance the inmates were using and how they obtained it. Deputies are investigating the incident.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines