Four inmates injured in California Men’s Colony riot

August 29, 2019

Inmates stabbed and slashed rival inmates during a riot at the California Men’s Colony recreation yard on Wednesday afternoon, injuring four inmates.

Shortly after 1 p.m., a group of about 20 inmates rushed a group of about 10 inmates on the Facility A yard. Moments later, a group of about 10 inmates joined in the attack, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

Correctional officers immediately arrived at the scene and gave multiple orders to the inmates to stop fighting. When the inmates did not comply, officers used pepper spray and non-lethal projectiles to stop the riot.

Emergency responders transported two of the four injured inmates to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. No prison staff suffered injuries as a result of the riot.

Officers recovered at least one weapon at the scene that had been manufactured by an inmate.

The Men’s Colony Investigative Services Unit is conducting a probe into the riot. Correctional officers are limiting inmate movement on Facility A in order to assist investigators.

Prison officials notified the Office of the Inspector General and the Office of Internal Affairs about the incident.

Loading...