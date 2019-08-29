DUI driver guilty of manslaughter for death of Nipomo man

August 29, 2019

A man who was allegedly driving under the influence of drugs when he caused a fatal head-on collision in Nipomo last month is expected to serve four years in state prison after pleading no contest to manslaughter on Wednesday. [Cal Coast Times]

Aleksandr Moiseyev, 28, initially faced a charge of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and two counts of driving under the influence of drugs resulting in injury over a crash that killed a Nipomo man. Prosecutors also charged Moiseyev with an enhancement for personally causing great bodily injury.

On Wednesday, Moiseyev pleaded no contest to gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated. As part of a plea agreement, prosecutors dropped the DUI charges.

The plea deal calls for Moiseyev to receive a prison sentence of four years.

Shortly after 4 p.m. on July 8, Moiseyev crossed a double yellow line as he rounded a curve on Pomeroy Road near Sandydale Drive, according to the CHP. Moiseyev’s dark gray hatchback then crashed head-on into an oncoming silver pickup truck driven by Jose Soto Gonzales, 57.

Gonzales died at the scene of the crash. Moiseyev suffered major injuries and was taken to the hospital before being booked in San Luis Obispo County Jail.

Moiseyev has remained in jail since July 12 with his bail set at $100,000. His sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 21.

