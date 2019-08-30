Front Page  »  

Inmates overdose on opioids at Santa Barbara County Jail

August 30, 2019

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Nine Santa Barbara County Jail inmates overdosed on opioids on Thursday, according to the sheriff’s department. [Cal Coast Times]

At about 3 p.m., an inmate collapsed inside one of the dormitory units at the main jail, which is located between Santa Barbara and Goleta. Jail staff administered Narcan, an antidote for opioids, and called for paramedics.

Around the same time, several other inmates started displaying symptoms of an opioid overdose and were ultimately take to the hospital, as well.

It is unclear what substance the inmates were using and how they obtained it. Deputies are investigating the incident.


DocT

How did they get the opiates?


Well, obviously someone brought them into the jail. Was it an inmate who swallowed a balloon and “retrieved” it later? Could be….


Was it an inmate who was able to bring the drugs in via a body cavity? Yep. This is a possibility.


However, people are searched carefully when being booked into jail. So, while it’s a possibility that inmates brought the drugs into the jail there’s another angle we must consider……


Cops provided the drugs and sold them to the inmates and/or gave them to the inmates for one reason or another.


It is highly likely that cops brought the drugs in because they aren’t searched….the inmates are. There’s precedent for this too.


08/30/2019 10:51 am
