Lion King Day at the Charles Paddock Zoo in Atascadero

August 28, 2019

Hakuna Matata! The Charles Paddock Zoo in Atascadero is hosting a day of special events at the zoo on Saturday, dubbed Lion King Day.

On Lion King Day, the first 80 children at the zoo will get an official Lion King activity booklet. In addition, various zoo animals will be out and about with their zoo handlers.

At 1:30 p.m., visitors can watch keepers feed baby flamingos. In addition, zoo keepers will be giving talks throughout the day to showcase a few of the animals featured in the Lion King movie.

Keeper talks:

Meerkats at 10:30 a.m.

Hornbills at 11:30 a.m.

Bat eared foxes at 12:30 p.m.

On Lion King Day, visitors can enjoy the keeper talks, see zoo animals up close, and attend the baby flamingo feeding, all for the price of a general admission.

Over 200 animals call the Charles Paddock Zoo home, including red pandas, monkeys, meerkats, parrots, a Malayan Tiger, a variety of reptiles and more.

The Zoo is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and is located at Atascadero Lake Park on Highway 41/Morro Road, one mile west of Highway 101.

