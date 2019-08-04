Los Osos general manager’s raise rejected by board

August 4, 2019

Just one month after the Los Osos Community Services District announced it is severing ties with General Manager Renee Osborne, on Aug. 1 Osborne submitted an invoice for work done in July at five percent over her contracted wages. [Cal Coast Times]

Activist Julie Tacker responded by asking the board to deny the unapproved wage increase of $400, which was listed in the board package.

At Thursday’s board meeting, President Marshall Ochylski asked that the board approve only the monthly contracted amount of $8,010 for July and revisit a raise at the boards September meeting. Even so, Osborne’s last day is Aug. 11.

“I don’t know how this could happen,” Tacker said. “Everyone knows that contracts are amended in public. Ironically, the board gave Osborne a proclamation and bouquet of flowers at the beginning of the meeting and then had to step up and stop her for writing her own check. Awkward.”

Last month, the board voted to hire Ron Munds to head the district, at $150,000 a year plus benefits. Munds was employed as a San Luis Obispo County utilities manager until last week. He is slated to begin work on Aug. 12.

