Morro Rock rescue halted, crews cannot find climber

August 19, 2019

Rescue crews ascended Morro Rock Sunday evening in search of a climber and, despite have aerial assistance, failed to find the individual. Meanwhile, in an apparently unrelated case, emergency personnel tended to an unresponsive person below, who received CPR before being transported to the hospital. [KSBY]

Initially, reports suggested there were possibly two people on Morro Rock. Morro Bay Fire Marshal Matt Viera said an engine was already at the scene of the cliff rescue, since paramedics were performing CPR on the unresponsive man.

The two incidents appear unrelated. Officials have not disclosed the condition of the man who received CPR.

Morro Bay and Cal Fire rescue crews hiked the rock in search of the climber. A CHP H-70 helicopter provided aerial support, flying multiple times around the rock.

The rescue crews reached the area at the top of the rock but could not find the alleged climbers. Authorities then suspended the search.


Leave a Reply

derasmus

Been up the rock maybe 70 times since first climbing it in 1967. Was just a hike, not a technical climb. In fact there are stairs carved into rock about 2/3 of the way up. In high school we did it at night because we could see lights ( cops) coming down Coleman Drive and go quickly at the beginning of the trail.


The City (and State Parks) should offer guided hikes for those that are able. Sign a waiver, pay a small fee, away you go.


08/19/2019 5:49 pm 
08/19/2019 5:49 pm
womanwhohasbeenthere

Locals know, and there is a sign posted at the rock, that climbing is prohibited on the rock due to Peregrine falcons. So these idiots ignore the sign, and now we residents are out thousands of dollars in a wasted rescue effort. Thanks a lot, you morons.


08/19/2019 4:02 pm 
08/19/2019 4:02 pm
panflash

That great white shark must have eaten him.


08/19/2019 2:43 pm 
08/19/2019 2:43 pm
FinfreAk

Yup. *whew* Better than being drug off by either an endangered *sensitive* Peregrine, the same birds that can thrive even on city highrises, or by indignant code enforcers for a hellish purgatory of fines and punishments. Just for climbing the rock … OUR rock ………

… seriously, I hope that whoever it was snuck off safe and sound, prayers up!


08/19/2019 3:27 pm 
08/19/2019 3:27 pm
MrYan

In truth, for Morro Rock; what goes up doesn’t always come down.


It used to have a railed path easily accessible to the public. They are still there once you get up a ways. Don’t blame lack of access on the birds. It was the fact that many who went up got afraid of heights on the way down. The way up was a piece of cake. Down not so much.


The city tired of pulling people off long ago. I can only imagine the dozens of tourists each day stranding themselves atop it if allowed free access to it?


Elevators to the top of the stacks? Restaurant on top. Now that is a good idea!


08/19/2019 6:44 pm 
08/19/2019 6:44 pm
Bert

Valley go home.


08/19/2019 11:49 am 
08/19/2019 11:49 am
Rambunctious

From your keyboard to Gods ear….


08/19/2019 11:57 am 
08/19/2019 11:57 am
Bert

The hell does god have to do with any of this? She doesn’t live in the valley.


08/19/2019 10:50 pm 
08/19/2019 10:50 pm
FinfreAk

Off the top of my head I can think of about five dozen people I know personally who’ve climbed the rock and not one of them was from the Valley, that I know of.


This ol’ timer has a soft spot in any case for Valley folks because this has been their second home for a lot longer than it’s been home to many of the folks who’ve moved in over the past few decades. They’ve mostly first discovered this place recently, kinda tourists, sorry. On the other hand, a whole lotta Valley folks are just seasonal locals, pretty much always like one of us.


08/19/2019 3:17 pm 
08/19/2019 3:17 pm
Bert

You’ve certainly got more friends than I’ve got. When I used to lifeguard in Morro it was the valley people who would come to the beach, throw out a few beach towels, eat their fast food, and not throw away their trash. They’d just leave it on the beach. After that I said screw ’em all.


08/19/2019 10:54 pm 
08/19/2019 10:54 pm
﻿