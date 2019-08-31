Nipomo man accused of killing a man with a hammer over a house

August 31, 2019

A Nipomo man is one of three people accused of killing an elderly man with a hammer. The victims burnt body was found two weeks ago near Joshua Tree National Park, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office. [Cal Coast Times]

John Schiefer, 38, is charged with murdering William Webb, 72. Prosecutors report Webb was murdered on Aug. 14 by Schiefer; Shavonne Webster of Winchester, Indiana; and Haena Kealia of Marina Del Rey. Each of the three defendants are charged with a single count of murder.

Police suspect the trio killed Webb over the proposed sale of his home.

Schiefer and Webster, Webb’s former stepdaughter, were renting a room in Webb’s Marina del Rey home. In June, Webb attempting to get a restraining order against Webster saying she was stealing paperwork related to the sale of the house and threatening him.

Webb’s burnt body was found in an unincorporated area near Joshua Tree National Park on Aug. 15.

A criminal complaint alleges Schiefer and Webster used a hammer as a deadly and dangerous weapon. The DA’s office did not disclose further details about the murder.

Schiefer is scheduled to be arraigned in Los Angeles County Superior Court on Sept. 9. He is facing up to 26 years to life in prison if convicted of the murder charge.

Los Angeles police are continuing to investigate the case.

