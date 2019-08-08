One person killed, eight injured in crash on Highway 46

One person died and eight others suffered injuries after at least two vehicles collided near the Cholame “Y” Wednesday night, according to Cal Fire. [Cal Coast Times]

At about 10:00 p.m., a minivan and a pickup truck collided near the intersection of highways 41 and 46. In addition to the fatality, two people suffered major injuries in the crash, one person suffered moderate injuries and five suffered minor injuries.

Three ambulances came out to the scene of the crash. Authorities have yet to disclose the identity of the person who died.

