Front Page  »  

SLO building inspector headed to pay-to-stay jail

August 23, 2019

Chris Olcott

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A judge formally approved on Thursday a San Luis Obispo city building inspector’s request to serve time in a Seal Beach pay-to-stay jail for an assault conviction stemming from a violent attack in a SLO County bar.

On May 28, 2016, Olcott was drinking at Mr. Rick’s in Avila Beach when he purposely bumped into Camile Chavez, a special education teacher at Righetti High School. After he pushed her a second time, Chavez pushed back.

Within seconds, Olcott hit Chavez in the temple with his elbow, knocking her unconscious. Olcott then punched Chavez’s companion, Isaac McCormack, in the back of the head three times. Both Chavez and McCormack suffered concussions during the assault.

Earlier this year, Olcott pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor assault charge and received 60 days in jail with a three-year suspended sentence. Olcott only faces 30 days of incarceration, and it is expected he will spend 15 in jail and 15 in home detention with an electronic ankle monitor.

County prosecutors objected to Olcott’s pay-to-stay jail request, but Judge Jacquelyn Duffy initially approved it on the condition that the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office would also allow the arrangement. The sheriff’s office approved of the pay-to-stay jail arrangement.

On Thursday, Duffy formally approved the pay-to-stay arrangement at a San Luis Obispo Superior Court hearing. Olcott must now report to the Orange County facility on Sept. 6.

Pay-to-stay jails are safer and often offer amenities such as newer beds and flat screen televisions. Olcott’s attorney, Ilan Funke-Bilu, argued his client should be allowed to serve time in a pay-to-stay jail because he has received death threats due to the outrage over the video of the assault, which was originally published by CalCoastNews.

Chavez voiced frustration with the arrangement, arguing the judicial system was being overly lenient with Olcott, and he should serve his time in SLO County.

Amid public outrage over the assault, in mid-April, SLO City Manager Derek Johnson placed Olcott on paid administrative leave while the city investigated if the inspector could continue to do his job in the interest of workplace and public safety. The city has concluded its investigation, but it has yet to disclose its decision on Olcott’s employment status.

A trove of emails released under the Public Records Act exposed an unusually close relationship between Johnson and Olcott, who is a relatively low-ranked employee with a checkered work history, in addition to his assault conviction. But, in a public statement in April, Johnson said Olcott committed an “unwarranted act of violence” that was “appalling.”


Loading...
Related:


8
Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
rjakelian

Guy obviously has anger issues, and if I was the suspicious type, could think local officials have tried to ameliorate his crime …


Vote Up0Vote Down 
08/23/2019 11:39 pm
coronet blue

This guy is a prime candidate for a “Red Flag” classification. He should never be allowed to be anywhere near a firearm


Vote Up5Vote Down 
08/23/2019 7:27 pm
Mark

Why do people write “flat-screen” televisions anymore? They are all flat. Been flat for, what, a decade?


Vote Up1Vote Down 
08/23/2019 6:45 pm
OtisCampbell

The ‘punishment’ of spending a few days at a fake jail in no-way compensates for the violence, and potential fatal injury, meted out by Olcott.


The video, for all to see leaves, no doubt that Olcott had no hesitancy cause great bodily injury.


What happened to integrity and good judgement in City Hall?


Vote Up11Vote Down 
08/23/2019 5:25 pm
Gordo

Integrity and good judgment left city hall about the same time Dave Romero did.


Vote Up1Vote Down 
08/23/2019 8:55 pm
Rambunctious

Oh government worker and elected official jail…as opposed to regular jail for all of us…why didn’t they just say that?…


Vote Up1Vote Down 
08/23/2019 5:12 pm
Paso_citizen

So how much does this pay-to-stay jail cost? per night. And how much of that expense will be paid for by the taxpayers of SLO? And is Olcott still on paid administrative leave and will have his job back and soon as he gets out of the country-club?


Vote Up11Vote Down 
08/23/2019 4:50 pm
kayaknut

All of it, Olcott has been on a taxpayer paid vacation for several months,


Vote Up1Vote Down 
08/23/2019 6:53 pm
﻿