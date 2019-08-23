SLO police chief loses her gun, and now her car

August 22, 2019

A little more than a month after San Luis Obispo Chief Police Deanna Cantrell’s gun was taken from a restaurant bathroom, her personal car was stolen from Santa Margarita, according to a law enforcement source. [Cal Coast Times]

The chief’s son had parked Cantrell’s Hyundai Elantra in Santa Margarita. On Wednesday afternoon, he discovered the car had been stolen.

Officers found the car six hours later in Daly City, with a naked woman inside, according to KSBY. Officers arrested the woman.

Last month, Cantrell left her pistol on the toilet paper holder in the bathroom of an El Pollo Loco restaurant. A day later, the man who found the loaded gun turned it into law enforcement.

Even so, Cantrell’s department asked the district attorney to charge the man with grand theft of a firearm, possession of stolen property and carrying a loaded firearm in public. Her request was denied.

