SLO police chief loses her gun, and now her car

August 22, 2019

Chief Deanna Cantrell

A little more than a month after San Luis Obispo Chief Police Deanna Cantrell’s gun was taken from a restaurant bathroom, her personal car was stolen from Santa Margarita, according to a law enforcement source. [Cal Coast Times]

The chief’s son had parked Cantrell’s Hyundai Elantra in Santa Margarita. On Wednesday afternoon, he discovered the car had been stolen.

Officers found the car six hours later in Daly City, with a naked woman inside, according to KSBY. Officers arrested the woman.

Last month, Cantrell left her pistol on the toilet paper holder in the bathroom of an El Pollo Loco restaurant. A day later, the man who found the loaded gun turned it into law enforcement.

Even so, Cantrell’s department asked the district attorney to charge the man with grand theft of a firearm, possession of stolen property and carrying a loaded firearm in public. Her request was denied.


ratherbefishing

Wow, I hope Skeeter and Cheyne have absolutely airtight alibis.; Dow is just itching to pin this on them


08/22/2019 10:23 pm
JordanJ

It is not that she had her car stolen, that could happen to anyone. It is that she attempted to harm man with learning difficulties by attempting to charge him for felonies for picking up an unsafe gun before a child entered the bathroom.


Her attempt to demean and charge the family for a dirty house, calling paraphernalia drugs, anything to deflect that the primary crime which was that she left a gun unattended around children. She doesn’t care if she destroys others caught up in her lost gun fiasco, as long as she is fully supported and forgiven without charges for her lapses.


Her cruelty to others while dismissing her lapses as fine is the issue. What happened to cops being the good guys? What happened to supporting people in our community?


08/22/2019 9:56 pm
panflash

“Any man can make mistakes, but only an idiot persists in his error.”

Marcus Tullius Cicero


Folks, I’m, for once, actually at a loss for words. How about let’s start here: someone just tell us, please, for now at least, that the naked woman wasn’t either Heidi Harmon or Christine Dietrich.


Then let’s just take it from there and see where it goes.


“The only thing that should astonish us is that anything can yet astonish us.”

Francois de La Rochefoucauld


08/22/2019 9:21 pm
ml1999

What is her son’s story? Was he there overnight, does he go to school, what kind of people does he associate with?


08/22/2019 8:56 pm
obispan

One would have to ask the “law enforcement source”. This wasn’t a press release.


08/22/2019 8:32 pm
aye-caramba

You just cannot make this stuff up… agree , All truth equity has been exhausted by this person . It may be time to consider stepping aside . Questions not asked – was there any police property or firearms in the car ? Did a crime occur with the stolen vehicle ? Is this pattern of reckless behavior reflective of other issues evolving ?


08/22/2019 8:31 pm
obispan

Weird s**t Maynard. But I’m still be more concerned about the certifiably-insane City Council than the misfortunes of a department head who is generally credited with doing a good job.


08/22/2019 8:16 pm
