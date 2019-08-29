Front Page  »  

SLO police officers break man’s arm during arrest, video

August 29, 2019

Gregory Bratt

By KAREN VELIE

The San Luis Obispo Police Department released a video Thursday of officers breaking the arm of a man who was resisting arrest. [Cal Coast Times]

On May 29, dispatchers sent two officers to the Chevron station at the corner of Higuera and Marsh streets to respond to a 911 call about a man who had allegedly stolen several signs. The caller said the same man swiped other property in days prior.

Officers stopped the suspect, Gregory Bratt, 28, who denied taking any property. After determining the man had a warrant for his arrest, the officers attempted to handcuff Bratt. Bratt resisted arrest while he asked the officers over and over why he was being arrested.

“Why am I getting arrested sir?” Bratt asks. “For what? What the f**k did I do?”

Bratt struggled with officers who did not disclose at that time the reason for the arrest. During the struggle, Bratt’s arm was broken and Officer Daniel Bravo injured his knee.

Following the arrest, police found 1.2 grams of methamphetamine in Bratt’s personal property, police said.

In the video, Chief Deanna Cantrell said the use of force was found to be justified under department policy. The SLO Police Department sent recommended charges of resisting arrest, possession of a controlled substance, and grand theft to the District Attorney’s Office.


deepsea

A no-brainer. Easy way not to get hurt, comply, don’t resist. Settle it in court. If there is a warrant, then it would be unreasonable for you to think that the police will just decide to ignore it. Fighting the police on the street is a lose-lose for the citizen. Actually, the officer said that he was detaining the suspect for investigation. He didn’t need to say what he was being arrested for as he was not yet under arrest.


08/29/2019 5:10 pm
JordanJ

In most cases, officers are supposed to tell the person why they are being arrested. While I thing most officers are ethical, a group of SLO officers often fail to give Miranda Rights, get search warrants, tell the truth, and treat people as human.


08/29/2019 5:03 pm
Stunned

All over 1.2 grams of meth likely. Too bad he got his arm broken and society will pick up his treatment plus the lawsuit that will likely follow. Hope the officer heals quickly.


08/29/2019 4:02 pm
Rambunctious

Lost her gun and got her own TV show…


08/29/2019 3:48 pm
DocT

A serf’s arm got broke. Big deal. He’s the type of person we can call a “scumbag.”


He’s a he….he’s white. He’s a drug user. He’s likely a transient. A white male, drug using transient is not even a human being….such a person is more like 3/5 of a human being.


Noblemen shouldn’t have to waste their time explaining why they’re arresting a person who is only 60% human. Nobility can break arms as often as they desire when it comes to people like this.


BTW, if you watch this video and think, “That looks like fun! I’d like to do that to people and make a ton of money doing it” then YOU would make a great cop!


On the other hand, if you watch that video and say to yourself, “That guy is a criminal. He has lots of problems and needs help….but I don’t understand why they had to use so much force and break his arm,” then you’re a decent human being who is thinking clearly. If that’s the case, you would make a lousy cop.


Cops need to dehumanize their prey long before they make the arrest. Only then, when serf’s are viewed as “scumbags” can cops sleep at night. (with only few drinks)


08/29/2019 3:40 pm
ddc1983

DocT – regardless of this particular situation and the tendencies of any individual police officers, law enforcement has to deal with decisions and situations that arise in the heat of the moment in ways that most of us have the luxury not to have to deal with. It’s easy to criticize police actions long after the incident and from the comfort of our couches, but until we’re actually in that situation ourselves, our opinions fall short of what they encounter during real-time encounters.


08/29/2019 3:53 pm
Jon Tatro

DocT as a retired police officer I notice many common themes in which you hide behind your fake name and try to dehumanize police officers with your comments. You sir are the scumbag.


08/29/2019 4:18 pm
gjoralemon

Thank you for your response, John. I find it interesting that you and I, both retired law enforcement officers readily use our real names when sharing our opinions, versus others who hide behind the cloak of anonymity offered by the internet. Well done.

Gary Joralemon


08/29/2019 5:15 pm
oxforduniversity

I’ve seen this guy hanging around Chevron all the time right there on that brick wall. He’s got his red bike you just hanging out not sure what he’s doing here all the time. If the guy is on meth it’s explains why he’s up all night long hanging around the gas station all the time. In some way I feel sorry for him because he’s homeless and he’s got no place to go and if the guy only has bicycle how in the heck is going make to Bakersfield on questionable warrant for his arrest, it would be easier just to settle the warrant San Luis Obispo, just give the guy some long hours community service work. He can pick up trash downtown that kind of thing give a free meal each day and some rehab to get him off the meth.


08/29/2019 3:36 pm
kayaknut

This video Chief Deanna Cantrell releases but refuses to release the footage from her storm trooper detectives illegal search after she lost her gun. She also refuses to release the phone records……


08/29/2019 3:16 pm
