SLO trying to phase out natural gas

August 13, 2019

The San Luis Obispo City Council is considering adopting an ordinance that would amend the building code to ban the fitting of new residential and commercial buildings with natural gas-powered appliances. [Cal Coast Times]

A proposed ordinance, which is expected to come before the city council in September, would not require the removal of natural gas appliances from existing buildings. Also, developers could still construct new buildings that would use natural gas appliances if they opt to pay in-lieu fees or retrofit existing buildings.

SLO’s proposed building code amendments are part of a city initiative to become carbon-neutral by 2035. The city cites the California Energy Commission in identifying electrification as the lowest risk pathway to decarbonization.

City staff also claim it is cheaper to construct new buildings and to operate them if they contain electric-powered appliances. Likewise, staffers say the carbon-free buildings would be healthier and safer for occupants.

But, critics say use of natural gas appliances generates cheaper utility bills and forced electrification would raise the cost of living in SLO.

On behalf of the Central Coast Taxpayers Association, attorney Charles Bell sent a letter to the SLO City Council urging it to reject the proposed ordinance. Bell’s letter states the ordinance would lead to the elimination of the use of natural gas for heating in both residential and non-residential commercial buildings, as well as apartments and hotels.

“This amendment is not required by state law, has not been evaluated in terms of its cost impact on already-impacted new housing construction or on remodeled construction, and is very likely to increase the cost of housing which the city acknowledges has become unaffordable to local families and workers. Neither the efficacy nor the energy consumption impacts of the proposal has been evaluated,” according to the letter. “The proposal appears to be another attempt by the city of San Luis Obispo to ‘burnish’ its extreme environmental credentials at the expense of residents and taxpayers.”

If approved, the ordinance is expected to take effect in 2020.


charger805

And please nevermind the people who would eventually lose their businesses/jobs because of this.


08/13/2019 11:40 am
slomark

And at the same time, we’re shutting down nuclear power plants and blocking dams. I see brownouts in California’s future.


And I think most of the dumb masses still feel electricity is jus magically and cleanly created.


I’m all for electrification, but only when it comes through market forces. It’s getting there, but we have a ways to go.


08/13/2019 10:48 am
Snoid

And the electricity to run these appliances comes from where? Not Diablo Cyn, not the collapsing solar industry. not the bankrupt and soon to be overtaken PG&E. And the N/G buses,trash trucks and city vehicles? Lemme guess…Harmon electric?. For years N/G has been looked at as clean energy and the future of things, so what happen? Lets see…more grid strain whats alleged to be a failing and neglected electric grid, more outages due to the weather and preemptive grid shut downs and more costs to a home buyer, makes sense.

“Calipedia” Progressivim; Where one cannot make sense or make up their minds as to which way to move forward. Logic often based off economic gains benefiting ones personal interests. Associated with ADD. That being “Adult Dumbass Disorder”.


08/13/2019 9:52 am
kettle

” the collapsing solar industry.”


You have no idea what you are talking about.


08/13/2019 10:57 am
Ben Daho

Natural gas is cheaper than electricity. Period


08/13/2019 9:49 am
DocT

Aside from the utter BS that electric appliances are less expensive to operate than the equivalent natural gas appliance, there is nothing new here.


“Electrification” has been in the works for over a decade. It’s well known that CA desires everything be electrified.


Imagine the wonderful control a government would have over their subjects if anyone’s smart meter could be shut down any time…..if their electric car could be turned off via satellite, and if their energy consumption could be ‘adjusted’ at a central location.


And that’s not even mentioning the fantastic ability to track people’s movements every time they stop for an hour to recharge the electric car. Why, if they said something naughty at work, the police could even electronically impound the car when it meets a charger.


Electrification is not just the dumbest idea every when it comes to saving energy—it will cost more to run electric appliances than to burn Natural Gas—it’s also a very, very stupid and dangerous idea that strikes at our freedom of movement; no one will get more than a few hundred miles from the charge of their car. No ability to charge= no heat, no air, no movement, no safety. Ditto at home.


Electrification=control. Period.


08/13/2019 9:43 am
laftch

Doubling down on the wackiness.


08/13/2019 9:27 am
﻿