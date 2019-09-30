Judge rules Paso Robles slum lords can evict tenants

September 30, 2019

By CCT STAFF

A San Luis Obispo County judge is allowing the owners of a Paso Robles apartment complex that is infested with vermin and plagued with numerous other hazards to evict their tenants. On Friday, the owners of the 55 unit Grand View Apartments began serving 60 to 90 day eviction notices.

The Santa Barbara couple who own the property, Ebrahim and Fahimeh Madadi, are required to provide tenants $1,000 for relocation expenses and to return security deposits within seven days after tenants move out, according to court documents.

In May, a class action lawsuit was filed on behalf of tenants of the Grand View Apartments alleging a vermin infestation, severe mold and dangerous gas and electric lines, according to the suit. A few weeks later, Judge Ginger Garrett issued a temporary restraining order requiring the landlords to stop collecting rent until necessary repairs are made.

However, rather than make the repairs, estimated at $2.5 million, the landlords elected to close their business. While attorneys for the tenants argued that forcing the tenants to vacate was retaliatory against them for attempting to change their living conditions, Garrett ruled on behalf of the landlords.

“We are disappointed by the court’s ruling,” said attorney for the SLO Legal Assistance Foundation Stephanie Barclay. “We were hoping to get more time for the tenants, but unfortunately the law allows Grand View to go out of business instead of making the apartments safe and habitable for its tenants. Some municipalities have ordinances in place that provide extra tenant protections, but such protections do not exist in San Luis Obispo County.”

