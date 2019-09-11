Motorcyclist injured in hit-and-run near Santa Margarita

September 11, 2019

CHP officers found a motorcyclist suffering from serious injuries following a collision with a truck on Monday on Highway 58 near the Santa Margarita Cemetery.

Shortly after 9 a.m., a caller reported a dark-blue or black Dodge truck had crashed into a motorcyclist and fled the scene. An ambulance transported the biker to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center for treatment of undisclosed injuries.

An investigation into the crash is still ongoing.

Loading...