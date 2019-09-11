Man finds loaded gun on roadside in Atascadero
September 11, 2019
While taking an early morning walk on Wednesday, an Atascadero man found a revolver loaded with five bullets on the side of the road.
The man found the gun on the 8500 block of Graves Creek Road, and picked it up. He then dropped the loaded .22 caliber handgun off at the Atascadero Police Department.
Officers are looking for the owner of the firearm described as an older handgun in poor condition, Lt. Jason Carr said.
