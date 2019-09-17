Nurses in SLO and Templeton planning one-day strike

September 17, 2019

By CCT STAFF

Registered nurses at Tenent hospitals in San Luis Obispo and Templeton are planning to participate in a one day strike on Friday, according to the California Nurses Association.

Registered nurses at Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center and Twin Cities Community Hospital plan to strike from 7 a.m. on Friday until 7 a.m. on Saturday. The strikes affect more than 5,500 nurses in three states.

Strike organizers want Tenet to make a greater investment in their nursing staff. Union members have also voiced concerns over nurses missing breaks and meals, and an increase in on-call nurses. Issues, they say, has led over 150,000 registered nurses to stop working as nurses.

“We believe more of those nurses would choose to work at the bedside if there were staffing and other working conditions that supported their providing optimal care to patients,” said Janice Ames, one of over 5400 RNs who work at the Tenet hospitals going out on strike in Florida, Arizona and throughout California.

Tenant administrators are in contract negotiations with union representatives.

“We have been negotiating in good faith with union representatives over the last few months in an effort to reach a new contract,” according to Tenent. “We are disappointed that the union is taking this approach. We have made progress toward a new contract and will continue to negotiate in hopes of reaching a successful resolution.”

Loading...