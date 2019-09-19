Paso Robles city maintenance employee drives over pedestrian

September 19, 2019

A Paso Robles city maintenance worker ran over a pedestrian with a city vehicle on Thursday. The man in his 20s or 30s was pronounced dead at the scene. [Cal Coast Times]

At about 10:30 a.m., the employee was driving on a dirt road near the 13th Street overpass in a public works truck when he ran over a man lying on the ground. The road, which is used both as a walkway and a road, leads to the riverbank where multiple homeless people live.

According to police, the employee immediately reported the accident and neither speed nor alcohol appear to be factors.

Police are not sure if the man was killed in the accident or already deceased. The county coroner will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

