SUV smashes into medical lab in Arroyo Grande
September 20, 2019
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
A medical laboratory in Arroyo Grande is closed after a Honda Pilot SUV crashed into its building Friday morning
The SUV knocked down a palm tree before it slammed into WestPac Labs located at 230 Station Way, according to the Five Cities Fire Authority. No one suffered injuries as a result of the crash.
It is unclear what caused the driver to leave the roadway. Officers are investigating the crash.
The laboratory is closed while an Arroyo Grande building inspector examines the structure. WestPac Labs has several other locations on the Central Coast, which patients are currently instructed to use.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines